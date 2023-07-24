An argument over whether to sell a flat owned by their late father led to the blaze and subsequent knife attack that left four Hong Kong sisters in hospital, the Post has learned. A source familiar with the case on Monday said three of the women, aged 46 to 58, were in comas and their conditions were listed as critical, while their 53-year-old sister had suffered serious injuries. A preliminary investigation suggested the four sisters were doused with a flammable solution and suffered burns when a blaze broke out during the quarrel at the flat in Tsz Lok Estate’s Lok Shun House at around 3.30pm on Sunday, he said. Two of the sisters’ clothes caught alight as they fled the flat, the source said. Officers were still investigating who poured the flammable solution and started the fire, he added. 4 sisters badly burned in Hong Kong flat fire, 1 also allegedly stabbed after row According to the insider, the four women ran from the premises before the eldest one allegedly stabbed her 51-year-old sibling in the abdomen at least two times in a public corridor outside. “We believe the oldest sister was holding the knife in the flat before running out,” he said. Police arrested the 58-year-old on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, an offence punishable by up to life in jail. The suspect suffered burns to 70 per cent of her body and was receiving treatment at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin. Her three younger sisters were sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. The youngest sister, 46, was said to have burns across her entire body and the 51-year-old suffered burns to her limbs and the aforementioned knife wounds, while the remaining sibling had burns on her arms and back. The blaze in Wong Tai Sin was put out at around 4pm on Sunday, with firefighters saying they considered the cause to be suspicious as the flames had spread at a very fast rate and there were two ignition points in the flat’s living room. According to police, the flat was home to the eldest of the four. The suspect, who is a divorcee, lived alone after her children moved out. Another source said the suspect’s three sisters had visited her to discuss whether to sell a flat in Kowloon that was left behind by their father, who died earlier this year. The investigation showed the four failed to reach an agreement during a previous discussion. The flat is believed to be worth millions of dollars. Government chemists and police officers from the Wong Tai Sin district crime squad returned to the Lok Shun House flat to gather evidence on Monday.