The 58-year-old tenant of the flat in Lok Shun House at Tsz Lok Estate in Tsz Wan Shan was certified dead at 11.34pm on Monday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong woman dies in flat fire after quarrel with sisters over sale of property
- Woman, 58, suffered burns to 70 per cent of her body in fire at public housing flat in Tsz Wan Shan
- Blaze occurred soon after the four sisters fought over property matters, according to police source
