Hong Kong singer Tommy Yuen has pleaded guilty to acting with seditious intent and money laundering. Photo: Facebook/Tommy Yuen
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong singer Tommy Yuen admits breaching sedition law, laundering HK$718,788 raised by fake charity appeal

  • Former member of now-defunct Cantopop group E-kids pleads guilty to publishing derogatory comments aimed at officials, handling proceeds from fake charity bid
  • Judge says ‘defendant has bitten hand that fed him’ after hearing Yuen concocted story of teen protester on trial to rake in cash from sympathisers

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:51pm, 25 Jul, 2023

