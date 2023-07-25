Hong Kong singer Tommy Yuen has pleaded guilty to acting with seditious intent and money laundering. Photo: Facebook/Tommy Yuen
Hong Kong singer Tommy Yuen admits breaching sedition law, laundering HK$718,788 raised by fake charity appeal
- Former member of now-defunct Cantopop group E-kids pleads guilty to publishing derogatory comments aimed at officials, handling proceeds from fake charity bid
- Judge says ‘defendant has bitten hand that fed him’ after hearing Yuen concocted story of teen protester on trial to rake in cash from sympathisers
Hong Kong singer Tommy Yuen has pleaded guilty to acting with seditious intent and money laundering. Photo: Facebook/Tommy Yuen