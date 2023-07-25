Police arrest two men suspected of selling bogus contracts to foreign domestic workers. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong authorities arrest 2 men suspected of running syndicate creating fake employment contracts for foreign domestic workers

  • About 50 people, mainly domestic workers, have been arrested in relation to syndicate, immigration says
  • Workers paid about HK$20,000 to HK$40,000 each to suspects for false employment contracts used to apply for visas

Fiona Chow

Updated: 6:30pm, 25 Jul, 2023

