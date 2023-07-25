A Hong Kong part-time childcare worker has been jailed for 2½ years after she admitted assaults on 11 toddlers – the heaviest sentence so far in a string of cases involving a scandal-hit home run by a major child protection group. Fung Fung-ho told the District Court on Tuesday she had attacked the children because of her bad temper and how her parents had disciplined her when young. The 64-year-old mother of two also complained about the stress caused by understaffing at the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children home in Mong Kok, as well as an increased incidence of conflicts during the Covid-19 pandemic. But Judge Edmond Lee Chun-man told Fung child care was known to be a stressful job, but society still expected those who worked in the sector to exercise self-control. Lee highlighted the children were attacked because they had misbehaved in ways such as leaving the permitted area of activity or moving around in their sleep. “They were really trivial matters and should not cause any reasonable person to feel disturbed or lose control of themselves,” he said. “The defendant’s personal background and previous clear record did not constitute strong grounds for mitigation.” The court heard Fung assaulted six boys, three girls and two toddlers, who could not be identified, between November 18 and December 13 2021. She was said to have smacked their heads, slapped their faces, thrown objects at them, and picked them up and tossed them to the floor. Hong Kong childcare worker sentenced to 27 months in jail for assaulting 10 kids The court heard Fung attacked three children on the same day on one occasion, with one of the victims abused several times in a span of 10 minutes. Anita Ma Wing-tseung, who appeared for Fung, said her client was deeply sorry and had regularly consulted a Catholic priest since she was charged with the offences. Ma added media coverage of the assault charges had placed Fung and her colleagues under considerable pressure. “There is no winner in these incidents. Everyone loses,” Ma said. “The clang of the prison gates is the worst disgrace the accused could get.” Lee said Fung’s behaviour not only caused the children unnecessary fear and anxiety, but also led a child to imitate her attack on a one-year-old boy by swinging a plastic rod at him. What risks do Hong Kong professionals face in new bill to prevent child abuse? He jailed the defendant for 12 to 18 months on each count, but ordered partly concurrent sentences for a total of 30 months behind bars. Fung is among 34 carers alleged to be responsible for 407 cases of abuse at the home, which came under heavy scrutiny after a nearby resident reported seeing staff hurting children. The home on Portland Street provides round-the-clock support for children up to the age of three who were abandoned, orphaned or are at risk because of family problems. Sixteen of the 34 accused were jailed for one to 15 months after they were convicted in magistrates’ court, which can impose a maximum jail sentence of three years. Fung is the second staff member to admit offences in connection with the home at the District Court, where offenders can face seven years in jail. Her former colleague Chan Lai-kuen, 56, was jailed for 27 months last month. Ill-treatment or neglect of a child carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years in Hong Kong.