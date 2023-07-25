Hong Kong should not take a hard line on “soft resistance” to the government if it only involved opposing views or “wrong opinions” about mainland China, a leading legal academic said on Tuesday. Albert Chen Hung-yee, a Hong Kong University law professor and former Basic Law Committee member, was speaking on Tuesday, a day after Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said the government had to take “full action” against soft resistance against authorities. “So soft resistance … my own view is that the government should use its own means to counteract what it considers to be the wrong view of history, China or whatever, instead of using the law to do so,” Chen said at a discussion panel at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC). Chen admitted he did not know how soft resistance would be defined, but said the general legal principle was that criminal law should not be used to police people’s speech or thoughts just because the authorities disliked them. He told the Post after the FCC discussion that, instead of using the national security law or sanctions in Article 23 of the Basic Law, the government could use alternative methods, such as education in schools, government-sponsored programmes and cultural activities. But a spokesman for the Security Bureau on Tuesday said that the government remained committed to cracking down on “soft resistance” and there was no room for making compromise when it came to national security. The spokesman insisted the 2019 social unrest was fuelled and worsened by media, art and culture mobilised to stir up trouble. “One of the reasons was that some people made use of the media, art and culture as a means of soft resistance to incite others to hate the central authorities, Hong Kong government and law enforcers and to agitate for the use of violence and abet others to commit crimes,” he said. The spokesman added that even rumours could be a form of soft resistance. “It is to create contradiction and incite Hong Kong people to hate the central government and Hong Kong government, which could result in social unrest and thus threaten national security,” he said. But the spokesman maintained the crackdown on “soft resistance” was not an attempt to control people’s thoughts and highlighted that the national security law guaranteed rights and freedoms. The FCC panel talk was organised to mark the third anniversary of the introduction of the Beijing-imposed National Security Law. New threat as Hong Kong separatists adopt fresh approach, security chief warns The 2020 legislation criminalised acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Executive Council member and Senior Counsel Ronny Tong Ka-wah, another speaker, said Tang was only making a political statement and there was no need to overreact. “It is very dangerous to confuse law with politics,” Tong said. “There is no offence called soft resistance and there is no such thing [in the law]. “You will only be convicted if you have the criminal intent to break the law. There is no such law here. It is politics talking. He was just saying ‘don’t make trouble’.” Willy Fu Kin-chi, a director of Beijing’s semi-official think tank the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, agreed there was no legal definition of “soft resistance.” But Fu, also a law professor, warned that did not mean it could not be dealt with under the provisions of the national security law. “Soft resistance is a general term referring to the resistance without violence, for example, inciting people to commit crimes online or provoking citizens’ hatred against the central government, the Hong Kong government, or the police,” Fu said. Hong Kong leader vows to win public trust with concrete actions and results Legislator Paul Tse Wai-chun appealed to the government to take a more relaxed approach to enforcement. “You simply can’t control people’s minds. After we have got rid of the major national security threats, perhaps it is time for us to take a more lenient approach,” Tse said. He sparked the debate over “soft resistance” after he said in an interview that the government should guard against “generalising” the concept of national security when tackling social problems. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu warned of possible national security threats in the city in a recent interview with the Post. He said that China faced “attacks” for political reasons and there had been “soft resistance” in Hong Kong in a bid to “cause destructions”. Lee said a recent attempt to disrupt the city’s organ donor register was a form of sabotage. There was a large increase in withdrawal applications from the register after the government announced plans to set up a cross-border donation scheme. More than 2,900 applications involved people who had never registered as organ donors or who made more than one withdrawal request. Zheng Yanxiong, the director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, said in June that there were “different forms of soft resistance” that continued to cause conflict and stoke hatred of the central and city governments through the internet and media.