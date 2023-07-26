Thirty-nine people, including eight children, died in the city’s worst maritime disaster since 1971. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong court orders coroner’s inquest into 2012 Lamma ferry crash that killed 39 people, overturning earlier ruling
- Court of Appeal finds subjecting government authorities to scrutiny is in public interest to prevent further deaths
- Tragedy raises questions over Marine Department’s potential failure in ensuring safety protocols were followed by ship companies, chief judge Jeremy Poon says
