Police have arrested six men in connection with the HK$175 million scheme. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 6 men in connection with crackdown on HK$175 million fraud syndicate

  • Five suspects accused of handing over details of 33 bank accounts to syndicate for laundering illegal funds
  • Men alleged to be responsible for laundering HK$28 million of the illicit cash through string of city bank accounts

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:24pm, 26 Jul, 2023

