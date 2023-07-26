Police have arrested six men in connection with the HK$175 million scheme. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong police arrest 6 men in connection with crackdown on HK$175 million fraud syndicate
- Five suspects accused of handing over details of 33 bank accounts to syndicate for laundering illegal funds
- Men alleged to be responsible for laundering HK$28 million of the illicit cash through string of city bank accounts
