Ex-civil servant Walter So leaves the High Court after he is shown mercy after admitting contempt of court charges. Photo: Brian Wong
Ex-civil servant Walter So leaves the High Court after he is shown mercy after admitting contempt of court charges. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong civil servant shown mercy after disrupting national security, protest trials

  • Ex-trade officer Walter So admits disrupting court cases when he challenged judges’ decisions on unacceptable clothing at four sittings in December 2021
  • Judge imposes suspended sentence after considering ‘strong mitigating factors’ such as So’s recurrent depression and worsening skin condition

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:41pm, 26 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ex-civil servant Walter So leaves the High Court after he is shown mercy after admitting contempt of court charges. Photo: Brian Wong
Ex-civil servant Walter So leaves the High Court after he is shown mercy after admitting contempt of court charges. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE