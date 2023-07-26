Ex-civil servant Walter So leaves the High Court after he is shown mercy after admitting contempt of court charges. Photo: Brian Wong
Former Hong Kong civil servant shown mercy after disrupting national security, protest trials
- Ex-trade officer Walter So admits disrupting court cases when he challenged judges’ decisions on unacceptable clothing at four sittings in December 2021
- Judge imposes suspended sentence after considering ‘strong mitigating factors’ such as So’s recurrent depression and worsening skin condition
Ex-civil servant Walter So leaves the High Court after he is shown mercy after admitting contempt of court charges. Photo: Brian Wong