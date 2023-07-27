The crash scene in Tin Shui Wai. Four people, including three from the van, were injured slightly. Photo: Handout
4 injured in crash between light rail train and delivery van in Hong Kong’s Tin Shui Wai, marking second such incident in a week
- Victims sustained minor injuries in incident at Tin Shui stop, according to police
- On Sunday night two train drivers were suspended after a collision at Tuen Mun stop
