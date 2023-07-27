Former lawmaker Nathan Law is now based in the UK and among eight on a wanted list by national security police. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security law: ‘2 more ex-Demosisto members’ arrested over funds support for Nathan Law, total number of suspects at 7
- Man and woman, both 29, accused of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or external forces to endanger national security and commit acts with seditious intent
- Fugitive ex-lawmaker Law is among eight on wanted list, each with HK$1 million bounty for arrest
Former lawmaker Nathan Law is now based in the UK and among eight on a wanted list by national security police. Photo: Winson Wong