A long-overdue coroner’s inquest into one of Hong Kong’s worst maritime disasters must help expose systemic issues and uncover the truth behind the ferry collision that claimed 39 lives, the victims’ families have said a day after a court overruled an earlier decision to reject their inquiry bid. But former lawmaker James To Kun-sun, who has been helping the families, on Thursday said justice would only be served if the government released two undisclosed investigation reports to the public. The Court of Appeal on Wednesday overturned a judge’s earlier ruling that an inquiry into the deaths caused by the collision between two ferries in the waters off Lamma Island on October 1 in 2012 was not needed. Following the High Court ruling, To said he expected the inquest to determine if the Marine Department had failed to ensure safety regulations were followed by the shipyard involved, as well as address inconsistencies between two reports from police and the Commission of Inquiry. Philip Chiu Ping-chuen, who lost his sister in the tragedy, said he was expecting the inquest to explain why one of the vessels sank so quickly. “Someone should be held accountable, but having the full story come out is the most important thing for us,” he said on a radio programme on Thursday. Can the shadow cast by the 2012 Lamma IV sinking at last be lifted? Authorities released the executive summary of a report conducted by a government-appointed independent Commission of Inquiry in 2014, but two others compiled by police and the Transport and Logistics Bureau have not been disclosed to the public. They were only presented to lawmakers at the time in a closed-door meeting. Chiu said the court’s ruling had “opened a door” for families of victims who were still struggling to find answers more than a decade after the tragedy. The executive summary of the commission’s report said the disaster was linked to “suspected criminality” and 17 unnamed officials were accused of misconduct. It also found that Lamma IV, owned by HK Electric, sank in 112 seconds because of the absence of a watertight bulkhead door. To said he had read the commission’s full report and it stated that Sea Smooth, the Hong Kong and Kowloon Ferry vessel that struck Lamma IV, was made of metal instead of wood. This could have been a contributing factor as to why it sank so quickly, according to the lawmaker. But he said this point was never made clear in the report’s summary, and victims’ families had many questions about why their relatives died so quickly after the collision. Hong Kong court orders coroner’s inquest into 2012 Lamma ferry crash Alice Leung Suk-ling and Ryan Tsui Chi-shing, the family members of two victims, said they understood some evidence might have been lost throughout the years, and some witnesses might have passed away. “The puzzle might not be completed, but the inquest is definitely going to reveal more evidence than what we have,” Leung told another radio programme. An inquest bid by the families was initially dismissed by the Court of First Instance in 2020, with the judge saying an appeal was not in the public interest. An appeal to the Coroner’s Court was filed last year after a media report revealed that police had suggested an inquest during their investigation in 2015. The Transport and Logistics Bureau and HK Electric on Wednesday said they would cooperate fully with the inquiry.