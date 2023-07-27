The HK Electric ferry that sank in the waters off Lamma Island after the collision in 2012. Photo: SCMP
Coroner’s inquest into Hong Kong’s Lamma IV disaster must expose systemic issues, reveal ‘full story’ of ferry crash, victims’ families say

  • Philip Chiu, who lost his sister in tragedy, says he expects the inquiry to explain why one of the vessels sank so quickly
  • Justice will only be served if government releases two undisclosed investigation reports, former lawmaker James To says

Fiona Chow

Updated: 2:43pm, 27 Jul, 2023

