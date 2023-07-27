The case was heard at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong martial arts coach jailed 3 months for sedition over ‘radical’ comments attacking Communist Party and calling Taiwan independent country
- Danny Kong earlier admitted to publishing 20 offensive statements or articles on Facebook that magistrate says ‘far exceed ordinary criticisms’ of government
- ‘As long as the Communist Party is not obliterated, there will be no world peace,’ Kong was quoted as saying in one post
