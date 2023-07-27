The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department introduces one of the turtles recovered during a joint operation with police. Photo: May Tse
The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department introduces one of the turtles recovered during a joint operation with police. Photo: May Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest man over WhatsApp group offering endangered turtles, as officials recover 29 reptiles worth HK$100,000

  • Raid on Tai Po residence nets 29 turtles from six endangered species, prompting warnings from conservation experts over poaching threat to local reptiles
  • Private WhatsApp group offering turtles believed to be targeting local clientele as chats were conducted in Cantonese and traditional Chinese, official says

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 9:14pm, 27 Jul, 2023

