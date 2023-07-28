“A preliminary investigation suggested the man was an extreme sports enthusiast,” the source said.

“It is possible that he got trapped outside the penthouse while practising an extreme sport in the building, and he knocked on the window for help, but accidentally fell to his death.”

Advertisement

As the man’s French identity card was the only identification document found at the scene, officers are investigating if he is a tourist.

The source said police were also looking into why the man went to the Mid-Levels building to practise an extreme sport.

According to the force, the man arrived at Tregunter Tower soon after 6pm on Thursday and told a security guard that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor. He entered a lift before the guard found out the resident in the said flat did not know him.

Security camera footage showed he left the lift on the 49th floor and was later spotted on staircases on the top floor.

Security guards also found the lock to the top floor of the building had been forced open, but failed to locate him. The man was later found dead on ground level.

Advertisement

The source said an initial investigation had found nothing suspicious regarding the incident.

About a year ago, a 17-year-old secondary school student fell to his death from the roof of a 17-storey building in Tsim Sha Tsui while practising an extreme sport with two friends.

Advertisement

An investigation showed the teen was practising parkour on the roof of the Lock Road building, but lost his footing and fell. Parkour is an extreme sport involving quick movements through an urban environment, negotiating obstacles by running, jumping and climbing.

In 2018, a 15-year-old boy, also a Parkour practitioner, cheated death in Yau Ma Tei when he plunged from the 19th floor of Man Wah Building on Man Ying Street. The teenager had gathered there with six friends.