The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department began euthanising wild pigs in November 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Boar attacks Hong Kong boy, 15, and woman outside MTR station, sparking hunt for wild pig
- According to police teenage boy was bitten on hand and woman on leg, both were taken to hospital
- Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department euthanised 135 wild boars between January 5 and May 17 this year
The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department began euthanising wild pigs in November 2021. Photo: Felix Wong