The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department began euthanising wild pigs in Novem­ber 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Boar attacks Hong Kong boy, 15, and woman outside MTR station, sparking hunt for wild pig

  • According to police teenage boy was bitten on hand and woman on leg, both were taken to hospital
  • Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department euthanised 135 wild boars between January 5 and May 17 this year

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:41pm, 28 Jul, 2023

