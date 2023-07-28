The Audi sedan slammed into the security booth at the entrance of the office of the justice department. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong police launch investigation after car slams into security booth at justice department building
- Driver and two passengers fled on foot before a man, 23, returned claiming to be person behind wheel
- Sniffer dogs brought in to check vehicle; justice secretary inspects scene
