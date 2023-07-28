Chinese University’s governing council came under fire during a meeting in the legislature. Photo: Jelly Tse
Chinese University’s governing council came under fire during a meeting in the legislature. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong lawmakers take aim at ‘disorganised’ Chinese University governing council in meeting on controversial overhaul proposal

  • Lawmakers’ main targets were university vice-chancellor Professor Rocky Tuan and governing council chairman Professor John Chai
  • Lawmakers spent more than an hour attacking governing council before vetting details of private members’ bill

Willa Wu

Updated: 11:26pm, 28 Jul, 2023

