Remi Lucidi had posted photos of himself on various high-rise building around the world. Photo: Instagram/remnigma
Frenchman who fell to his death from Hong Kong tower block climbed high-rises around the world
- Police are investigating whether Remi Lucidi, 30, died in Hong Kong while practising extreme sports on Tregunter Tower
- Online photos show Lucidi climbing and standing at the top of high-rise scaffolding and buildings in Dubai, Bulgaria and France in the past year
