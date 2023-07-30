A still from a performance of the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong”. Photo: YouTube
AmCham hails court’s dismissal of government bid to ban ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest song, saying it shows judicial independence in place
- American Chamber of Commerce says ruling shows ‘judicial independence is in place to underpin the global competitiveness of Hong Kong’
- In blocking the injunction bid, High Court said publication and distribution of ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ was already punishable under existing laws
