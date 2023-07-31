A court has granted bail to a mainland Chinese woman who allegedly abandoned her 12-year-old son in a Hong Kong hospital, but she has been ordered to remain in the city until her next hearing in September. The 37-year-old mother – revealed in court on Monday to be a yoga teacher – was charged with ill-treatment or neglect of a child after returning to Hong Kong at the weekend. Kowloon City Court demanded the woman surrender her travel documents and report to police on Tuesdays and Thursdays until the trial resumes on September 11. She is the holder of a two-way permit, a travel document used to enter Hong Kong. Her son, a Hong Kong identity card holder, was found wandering alone in the accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei on July 21. According to the charge sheet, the mother “wilfully ill-treated or neglected” the child that day. The boy has been placed in Tuen Mun Children and Juvenile Home. Preliminary police investigations showed that the boy entered the city with his mother via high-speed rail on July 18 and checked into a guest house in Yau Ma Tei. Three days later, the mother took the boy to the hospital at 5pm and told staff he had diarrhoea and a cough. The boy told staff his mother left him alone in the ward. Hong Kong police charge mother over abandoning 12-year-old son at hospital She was arrested on Saturday upon entering the city from the mainland. A spokesman from the Social Welfare Department on Sunday said a government case worker would discuss with the mother suitable welfare plans for the child for the court’s consideration. He added that the boy’s place of stay would be arranged in accordance with the court order until it ruled on the long-term plan for his welfare.