Police’s counterterrorism unit will train taxi drivers to identify suspicious people, items or incidents. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police
Hong Kong driver is first person awarded cash for tip-off about terrorist plot

  • Driver reported two passengers’ conversation about bomb plot to police and was rewarded when pair were convicted
  • Force announces reward ahead of launch of campaign asking cabbies to help protect national security

Leopold Chen
Updated: 7:00am, 1 Aug, 2023

