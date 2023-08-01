Police’s counterterrorism unit will train taxi drivers to identify suspicious people, items or incidents. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong driver is first person awarded cash for tip-off about terrorist plot
- Driver reported two passengers’ conversation about bomb plot to police and was rewarded when pair were convicted
- Force announces reward ahead of launch of campaign asking cabbies to help protect national security
