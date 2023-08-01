The fraud cases in the recent operation involved love scams and bogus investment deals. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police arrest 43 people over 32 cases of cyber fraud totalling HK$27 million, most suspects recruited to set up bank accounts
- Police say the account holders were recruited on social media and promised money, but were never paid
- Public warned not to lend or sell bank accounts to others to handle funds from unknown sources
