The fraud cases in the recent operation involved love scams and bogus investment deals. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 43 people over 32 cases of cyber fraud totalling HK$27 million, most suspects recruited to set up bank accounts

  • Police say the account holders were recruited on social media and promised money, but were never paid
  • Public warned not to lend or sell bank accounts to others to handle funds from unknown sources

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:58pm, 1 Aug, 2023

