Hong Kong police have warned of scammers claiming to offer stock options hand-picked by AI software. Photo: Warton Li
Crime in Hong Kong
More than 600 Hongkongers fell victim to investment scams in July, as police warn of fraudsters offering AI-backed stocks

  • Source says police handled 1,222 reports of investment scams between January and May, with July figure more than double past monthly average
  • Police warn public to avoid scammers offering stock options supposedly hand-picked by artificial intelligence software

Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:00pm, 1 Aug, 2023

