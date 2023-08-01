Hong Kong police have warned of scammers claiming to offer stock options hand-picked by AI software. Photo: Warton Li
More than 600 Hongkongers fell victim to investment scams in July, as police warn of fraudsters offering AI-backed stocks
- Source says police handled 1,222 reports of investment scams between January and May, with July figure more than double past monthly average
- Police warn public to avoid scammers offering stock options supposedly hand-picked by artificial intelligence software
