More than HK$50 million was lost to online phishing scams in Hong Kong in the first five months of the year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong records drop in email phishing cases, but scam drill shows cybersecurity awareness ‘still lacking’
- City reports 54.2 per cent drop in cases compared with same period last year
- But police say more public awareness is needed, as participants in anti-scam drill fell for fake online meeting invites, AI chatbot subscriptions
