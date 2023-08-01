The pair were in police custody after being arrested on Monday afternoon. Photo: Warton Li
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

2 visitors arrested in Hong Kong after elderly man lured to flat for massage allegedly has credit card stolen

  • Woman, 34, approached elderly man in Sham Shui Po, offering him massage services in nearby subdivided flat and later allegedly stole his credit card
  • She later handed over card to a man, 39, in MTR station; pair were acting suspiciously and intercepted by police, source says

Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:26pm, 1 Aug, 2023

