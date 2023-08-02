The driver of a Tesla car crashed into about 10 pallets near the Yau Ma Tei Wholesale Fruit Market. Photo: May Tse
Tesla car crashes into fruit boxes at Hong Kong market but driver avoids serious injury
- Police say multiple witnesses reported early morning crash at Yau Ma Tei Fruit Market after car slammed into about 10 stacked pallets
- ‘An initial investigation showed the driver suddenly felt dizzy, which caused him to lose control of his car,’ police adds
