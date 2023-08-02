The driver of a Tesla car crashed into about 10 pallets near the Yau Ma Tei Wholesale Fruit Market. Photo: May Tse
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Tesla car crashes into fruit boxes at Hong Kong market but driver avoids serious injury

  • Police say multiple witnesses reported early morning crash at Yau Ma Tei Fruit Market after car slammed into about 10 stacked pallets
  • ‘An initial investigation showed the driver suddenly felt dizzy, which caused him to lose control of his car,’ police adds

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:09pm, 2 Aug, 2023

