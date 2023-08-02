Former Vitasoy purchasing agent Leung Kin-fai drove a dagger into constable So King-cho’s back outside the Sogo department store on July 1, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong 3D printing technician pleads guilty to inciting copycat attacks on police after July 1 stabbing

  • Lai Chit, 36, pleads guilty to incitement to wound with intent over provocative posts he made on popular LIHKG online forum
  • He has been remanded in custody until his sentencing on August 24

Jess Ma

Updated: 5:05pm, 2 Aug, 2023

