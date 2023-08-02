Former Vitasoy purchasing agent Leung Kin-fai drove a dagger into constable So King-cho’s back outside the Sogo department store on July 1, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former Hong Kong 3D printing technician pleads guilty to inciting copycat attacks on police after July 1 stabbing
- Lai Chit, 36, pleads guilty to incitement to wound with intent over provocative posts he made on popular LIHKG online forum
- He has been remanded in custody until his sentencing on August 24
