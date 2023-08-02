An online video shows a child steering a light goods vehicle in a car park while sitting on the driver’s lap. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong man, 71, arrested after video of child steering vehicle in parking garage goes viral
- Video shows child steering light goods vehicle while sitting on suspect’s lap while a voice can be heard saying, ‘You are indeed crazy’
- Clip has been shared by more than 120 internet users since it was uploaded a day ago
