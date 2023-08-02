The one-metre long female mongrel with black and white hair was found close to a pier near Tai Wan Shan Park. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police probe death of dog found floating in waters off Hung Hom with rope tied to pier around its waist

  • Officers also find hollow metal object attached to the rope around mongrel’s waist
  • Dog confirmed dead after police pulled partially swollen animal to shore

Danny Mok
Updated: 10:42pm, 2 Aug, 2023

