Hong Kong police have arrested 4 women as the force clamps down on a vice syndicate in downtown Kowloon. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong police arrest 4 women in crackdown on vice syndicate bringing in mainland Chinese sex workers
- Local woman and three visitors from mainland arrested during police raid on three brothels in building on Mong Kok’s Nathan Road, force says
- Police say Hongkonger suspected of being core syndicate member, while mainlanders arrested over breaching conditions of stay
Hong Kong police have arrested 4 women as the force clamps down on a vice syndicate in downtown Kowloon. Photo: Jelly Tse