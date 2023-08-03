Hong Kong police have arrested 4 women as the force clamps down on a vice syndicate in downtown Kowloon. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police arrest 4 women in crackdown on vice syndicate bringing in mainland Chinese sex workers

  • Local woman and three visitors from mainland arrested during police raid on three brothels in building on Mong Kok’s Nathan Road, force says
  • Police say Hongkonger suspected of being core syndicate member, while mainlanders arrested over breaching conditions of stay

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:33pm, 3 Aug, 2023

