Activist Elmer Yuan’s ex-wife and their son leave Wan Chai Police Headquarters after being questioned by National Security Department officers. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong national security police question ex-wife, children of fugitive activist Elmer Yuan
- Source says woman and her two children released after being questioned by officers at Wan Chai, Western police stations
- Post learns woman is second wife of activist Yuan, who is among eight people on police wanted list for price of HK$1 million each over national security breaches
Activist Elmer Yuan’s ex-wife and their son leave Wan Chai Police Headquarters after being questioned by National Security Department officers. Photo: May Tse