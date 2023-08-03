The Ombudsman has announced an investigation to examine enforcement actions against unauthorised developments. Photo: The Ombudsman
Hong Kong ombudsman to investigate actions taken against unauthorised developments after receiving 30 complaints over 3 years
- Planning and lands departments receive about 1,500 complaints about unauthorised developments every year
- Without timely rectification, these irregularities could be detrimental to social development and even the ecosystem, Ombudsman Winnie Chiu says
