Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been ordered to pay legal costs for two failed legal challenges he initiated. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s High Court chief judge orders Jimmy Lai to pay costs for two legal challenges which were ‘wholly and plainly unarguable’
- Media tycoon ‘unreasonably persisted’ with the two proceedings against decision to bar British lawyer from representing him in collusion trial, Chief Judge of the High Court Jeremy Poon says
- Judge rejects Apple Daily founder’s argument that his case was in greatest public interest
