Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been ordered to pay legal costs for two failed legal challenges he initiated. Photo: AP
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been ordered to pay legal costs for two failed legal challenges he initiated. Photo: AP
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s High Court chief judge orders Jimmy Lai to pay costs for two legal challenges which were ‘wholly and plainly unarguable’

  • Media tycoon ‘unreasonably persisted’ with the two proceedings against decision to bar British lawyer from representing him in collusion trial, Chief Judge of the High Court Jeremy Poon says
  • Judge rejects Apple Daily founder’s argument that his case was in greatest public interest

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 8:36pm, 3 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been ordered to pay legal costs for two failed legal challenges he initiated. Photo: AP
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been ordered to pay legal costs for two failed legal challenges he initiated. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE