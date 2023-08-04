Police have advised pedestrians to be cautious and vigilant against street deception. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police arrest woman on suspicion of scamming pedestrians out of HK$20,000 in 14 cases
- Suspect tells victim she needs money to take her child to doctor and then uses bogus bank transfer records to make them think she has paid them back
- Woman, 28, linked to 14 reports of street deception in Tsim Sha Tsui, Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok in the past month
