Two Hong Kong brothers climbed out of a window in their 15th-floor flat to escape a blaze in a public housing block in Tseung Kwan O on Friday. The pair, aged 30 and 31, stood on the window ledge, clinging onto the clothes-drying rack outside their Sheung Yan House flat in Sheung Tak Estate for about 10 minutes before firefighters rescued them. Emergency personnel were called when the blaze broke out in the lift lobby on the 15th floor of the building at 11am. The younger brother said they were awakened by choking smoke that spread into their flat. “When we opened the door, we found the public corridor packed with dense smoke. We then found another way to escape,” he said. The pair held onto the clothes-drying rack after climbing out the window, waiting for the arrival of firefighters who later took them into the flat. The younger brother injured his left foot in the incident and was bandaged at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment. Second Hong Kong woman dies after sisters’ property quarrel leads to flat fire According to the Fire Services Department, 12 fire engines and an ambulance were dispatched. A department spokesman said miscellaneous items caught fire in the lift lobby, and 50 residents fled before the arrival of emergency personnel. Police said the items included furniture. In addition to the rescue of the two brothers, firefighters also led two other residents to safety after they were trapped in their flat, the spokesman said. Arson attack in Hong Kong damages 26 motorbikes at outdoor car park Firefighters put out the flames soon before 11.30am. No one required hospital treatment, according to the department. The spokesman said firefighters found the cause of the blaze suspicious and handed over the investigation to police. The case was classified as arson, and officers from the Tseung Kwan O district crime squad were following up, the force said.