Police seized 50 smartphones, as well as a number of credit and debit cards in the operation. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 14 for allegedly using stolen credit cards to buy HK$1.5 million worth of mobile phones
- Syndicate allegedly used stolen cards to make 21 suspicious transactions at single Causeway Bay store
- Operation staged in response to spike in reports of credit card theft and fraud cases, police say
