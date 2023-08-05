Police seized 50 smartphones, as well as a number of credit and debit cards in the operation. Photo: Warton Li
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 14 for allegedly using stolen credit cards to buy HK$1.5 million worth of mobile phones

  • Syndicate allegedly used stolen cards to make 21 suspicious transactions at single Causeway Bay store
  • Operation staged in response to spike in reports of credit card theft and fraud cases, police say

Emily Hung

Updated: 8:56pm, 5 Aug, 2023

