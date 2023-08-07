A judge has ordered a retiree to a psychiatric hospital for attacking his brother in his Tin Chung Court flat. Photo: Bruce Yan
Hong Kong judge orders retiree suffering from delusions to 1 year in psychiatric hospital for attacking brother with knife

  • Former security guard Chan Chung-hin slashed his brother on neck, forehead and forearms
  • Madam Justice Susana D’Almada Remedios says retiree requires rehabilitation rather than punishment

Brian Wong

Updated: 2:49pm, 7 Aug, 2023

A judge has ordered a retiree to a psychiatric hospital for attacking his brother in his Tin Chung Court flat. Photo: Bruce Yan
