Under a new proposal, civil servants must declare arrests to the government. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong civil servants will need to declare arrests instead of only convictions under new proposal

  • Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho says civil servants accused of crime could be transferred to other positions or suspended
  • Union representative asks why it is necessary to go through new procedures if a civil servant is found innocent

Ambrose Li
Updated: 6:56pm, 7 Aug, 2023

