Hong Kong parkour coach, accomplice sentenced to community service for riding on roofs of train carriages
- Tong Cheuk-yin and Lee Siu-hang, both 24, sentenced to unpaid community work for ‘irresponsible’ stunt
- Video posted online of stunt also shows a drone flying in restricted airspace and inflatable boat being paddled on Sha Tin’s Shing Mun River
Two Hong Kong men have received up to 120 hours of community service for joyriding on the roofs of train carriages in a social media stunt the sentencing magistrate criticised as irresponsible.
But Magistrate Minnie Wat Lai-man pointed out the defendants’ actions remained very dangerous.
“They should have carefully considered the consequences of their actions instead of doing as they wished,” she said during sentencing.
Parkour coach Tong Cheuk-yin and maintenance technician Lee Siu-hang, both 24, earlier admitted jumping onto the roofs of two moving Light Rail trains in Tuen Mun for thrills on December 22 last year.
Tong, an influencer with more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, later included footage of the antics in a seven-minute video featuring a series of parkour feats.
The Instagram video also showed Tong flying a drone in restricted airspace above the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade to film the fireworks at Victoria Harbour last New Year’s Eve.
In another part of the clip, Tong and three others were seen paddling an inflatable boat on Sha Tin’s Shing Mun River, a main floodwater drainage channel, on January 5.
They later acknowledged they did not obtain the required permit from the Marine Department to enter the waterway.
Tong and Lee pleaded guilty last month to two joint counts of wilfully endangering passenger safety in breach of the Mass Transit Railway Ordinance.
Student Chan Hoi-kiu, 22, Jackel Mok Chik-ho, 23, and Au Chung-man, 22, all unemployed, pleaded guilty to the marine rules violation.
Wat fined the trio HK$2,000 (US$256) each at last month’s hearing but postponed sentencing the two train riders pending an assessment of their suitability for community service. She also remanded Tong in custody for two weeks ahead of sentencing.
In Tuesday’s mitigation, defence counsel Shirley Cornelia Hung said Tong and Lee’s passion for parkour had made them neglect the danger their actions posed to others.
She stressed the pair had no intention of putting anybody in harm’s way and were sorry for their reckless conduct.
Wat said Tong deserved the heaviest penalty because of his leading role in the offences.
“Not only did the defendant fail to set an example as a parkour coach, he abetted the other defendants to commit criminal offences,” she said.
While accepting the defence notion that the pair committed the dangerous acts for fun, the magistrate warned the transgressions could have endangered safety on public transport and attracted copycat behaviour.
She sentenced Tong to 120 hours of unpaid community work, and Lee to 80 hours.
Wilfully endangering passenger safety is punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment, whereas the aircraft and trespass charges carry maximum jail sentences of two years, and six months, respectively.