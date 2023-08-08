Seven people were rounded up in connection with laundering more than HK$111 million (US$14 million) in suspected crime proceeds through 48 bank accounts in Hong Kong in a crackdown on a criminal syndicate, police said on Tuesday. The force said the seven – two men and five women – were an alleged core member of the syndicate and six bank account holders the group was said to have used to collect and process money from scams. Inspector Li Chi-pang of the force’s Financial Intelligence and Investigation Bureau said the crime proceeds were laundered through bank accounts to create extra layers of transactions to make it more difficult for police to track the cash. Hong Kong police arrest 19 in crackdown on money laundering syndicate He added that some of the money was “withdrawn in cash and used to buy cryptocurrency” in a bid to hide origins and flow of the proceeds of crime. Li said that officers continued to investigate the final destination of the illegal funds. Police said the money-laundering syndicate recruited people in 2022 and paid them hundreds or thousands of Hong Kong dollars each to set up bank accounts. People recruited by the racketeers had to hand over their account details, such as passwords and bank cards. Li said an investigation revealed that the syndicate had laundered more than HK$111 million in suspected crime proceeds through 48 accounts between last October and June this year. He said HK$4.17 million of the funds was linked with 21 deception cases that were reported in Hong Kong. The 21 cases, involving a total loss of HK$13 million, involved seven online romance swindles, 12 fake investment deals, and two phone scams. A source familiar with the investigation said one of the victims was a Hong Kong-based British kindergarten teacher who lost more than HK$2 million in an online investment scam in April. Officers from the Financial Intelligence and Investigation Bureau arrested two local men and five women in a series of raids across the city on Monday. Li said the five female suspects included three Thailand nationals and two from the Philippines, and all of them had Hong Kong identity cards. He said the occupations of the suspects included domestic helpers, a cleaner and a delivery worker. Some were unemployed. Hong Kong student among 6 arrested as police clamp down on money laundering group During Monday’s operation, code-named “Justicegate”, officers seized HK$320,000 along with mobile phones and bank cards. All the suspects were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to launder illegal proceeds – an offence punishable by up to 14 years in jail and a HK$5 million fine. The seven were still in police custody on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the investigation continued and further arrests were not ruled out. Li appealed to the public not to lend or sell their bank accounts, securities accounts and e-wallets to others for handling funds from unknown sources. He warned people who did could end up in court facing money-laundering charges.