The source said Kwok’s parents were questioned over whether they had contacted her or offered financial support.

He added no arrests were made, but the investigation continued.

The pair were released after they were interviewed by National Security Department officers for several hours, a source familiar with the case said.

Kwok, 26, who left the city in January 2020, is the youngest of the eight wanted activists accused of breaching the national security law. Each has a HK$1 million (US$128,100) bounty on their head.

A police reward notice alleged Kwok had attended meetings and took part in campaigns overseas and met foreign politicians and officials to lobby for sanctions against mainland China and Hong Kong. Police said the alleged offences happened between September 2021 and February 2022.

Kwok is a core member of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, a US-based non-profit agency set up to expand freedom in China.

Anna Kwok (top, second from right) is a core member of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, a US-based non-profit agency that seeks to expand freedom in China. Photo: Dickson Lee

The force announced last month the unprecedented rewards for anyone with information leading to the arrests of the eight.

Seven of the group have been accused of calling for international sanctions against Hong Kong, a violation of the Beijing-imposed national security law that the government maintains has extraterritorial effect.

The other wanted opposition figures are barrister and ex-legislator Dennis Kwok Wing-hang, former lawmakers Nathan Law Kwun-chung and Ted Hui Chi-fung, trade unionist Mung Siu-tat, lawyer Kevin Yam Kin-fung, and activists Elmer Yuan Gong-yi and Finn Lau Cho-dik. They are all overseas.

National security police arrested or questioned several people linked to the eight, including family members, after the bounties were announced.

A former leader and six ex-members of the now-disbanded opposition party Demosisto have been arrested over the past month in three operations that involved alleged fundraising activities backing Law. All seven were released on bail and the investigation continues.

Officers also questioned family members of four of the other wanted activists, but no arrests were made.

The parents of former lawmaker and lawyer Dennis Kwok, as well as his older brother and sister-in-law, were detained for questioning on July 20.

Police raided the home of trade unionist Mung Siu-tat’s older brother on July 18 and took him, his wife and their son away for questioning.

Law’s family home at Yat Tung Estate in Tung Chung was visited by police on July 11 and his parents and older brother were detained for questioning.

The force also questioned the ex-wife of Elmer Yuan and his four children, as well as his daughter-in-law, Beijing loyalist legislator Eunice Yung Hoi-yan, over the past two weeks.

Yung took out a quarter-page advertisement in a city newspaper earlier this year to highlight that she had cut ties with her father-in-law.

British foreign office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told her country’s parliament around mid-July that a formal protest would be made to the Chinese ambassador over the pursuit of the eight on the wanted list.

She said the UK government would not tolerate Hong Kong’s “campaign of fear” intended to intimidate and silence the individuals by targeting their families.

The Chinese embassy in London said ambassador Zheng Zeguang had made a “serious démarche” – a formal diplomatic representation – to the country’s foreign office on the same day to express its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the “wrongful words”.