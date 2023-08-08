Swiss-born Marc Gerard Progin was acquitted for charges of aiding and abetting disorder in 2020. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: judge overturns order for justice department to pay for photographer’s legal fees, despite earlier acquittal
- Madam Justice Esther Toh reverses decision requiring Marc Gerard Progin to be compensated for costs, saying evidence wrongly analysed by trial court
- Judge questions Progin’s acquittal for charges related to him blocking the path of mainland Chinese man who was assaulted by radicals in 2019
Swiss-born Marc Gerard Progin was acquitted for charges of aiding and abetting disorder in 2020. Photo: Brian Wong