The 39-year-old woman allegedly laundered nearly HK$900 million in alleged crime proceeds. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong cosmetics saleswoman arrested over alleged money laundering involving HK$900 million in crime proceeds

  • Suspect, 39, was allegedly core member of local money-laundering syndicate and had set up 13 bank accounts under two shell companies
  • Largest single transaction amounted to HK$9.4 million, according to Inspector Michael Ng

Clifford Lo
