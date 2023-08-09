Hong Kong police have arrested a 17-year-old boy and seized suspected cannabis and ketamine during a raid. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong teenager arrested, HK$8.3 million worth of drugs seized in police raid on industrial unit syndicate uses as storage facility
- Police say haul consisted of 34.9kg of what appears to be cannabis buds and 351 grams of suspected ketamine
- Boy, 17, alleged keeper of unit has triad background and was arrested at scene
