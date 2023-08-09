The alleged mastermind behind a HK$5 million cross-border sham marriage scam is led away by immigration officials. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong immigration officials smash alleged HK$5 million cross-border sham marriage syndicate
- Man, 29, and girlfriend, 27, arrested in early morning raids on two flats, with electronic devices seized
- Immigration officials say Hongkongers were tricked by wedding planner job adverts into taking part in sham weddings in mainland China
The alleged mastermind behind a HK$5 million cross-border sham marriage scam is led away by immigration officials. Photo: Jelly Tse