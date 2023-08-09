The alleged mastermind behind a HK$5 million cross-border sham marriage scam is led away by immigration officials. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong immigration officials smash alleged HK$5 million cross-border sham marriage syndicate

  • Man, 29, and girlfriend, 27, arrested in early morning raids on two flats, with electronic devices seized
  • Immigration officials say Hongkongers were tricked by wedding planner job adverts into taking part in sham weddings in mainland China

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:46pm, 9 Aug, 2023

