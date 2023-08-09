Government lawyers have outlined their arguments to appeal against a court’s rejection of a ban on the promotion of the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong”. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong’s government lawyers say court failed to recognise its lack of expertise in national security risks when it refused ban on protest song
- Government lawyers say court did not give ‘the greatest weight and deference’ to Chief Executive John Lee when it ruled against a ban on ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest song
- Justice department outlines its case for an appeal against court decision not to grant injunction against 2019 song and says court lacked national security knowledge
