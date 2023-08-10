Hong Kong police deployed a drone equipped with a thermal detector in the early hours of Thursday to locate an elderly man who had been trapped on a hillside without food and water since he went missing on Sunday.

Lau Choi-hing, 73, who was reported missing on Monday, was very weak but conscious when he was found lying on thick bushes on a hillside off Wan Po Road in the Tseung Kwan O area of Pak Shing Kok at about 2am, according to a source familiar with the case.

Paramedics were immediately called in, and Lau was taken to Tseung Kwan O Hospital for examination, according to police.

An elderly man was taken to Tseung Kwan O Hospital for treatment after being found on a hillside after about four days. Photo: Winson Wong

The source said an initial investigation showed the man had tripped on a hilltop and fallen down a slope.