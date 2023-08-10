The suspects, aged between 26 and 43, are four men and six women. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong national security police arrest 10 linked to now-defunct legal fund for anti-government protesters
- Suspects, aged between 26 and 43, are former staff members and people affiliated with 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund
- Source says they are being held on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security
