Activist Bobo Yip, one of the suspects linked to the fund, being arrested on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law: 10 linked to protest fund released on bail after arrest
- Four men and six women were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security
- 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund has provided more than HK$243 million to protesters facing prosecution or financial hardship over 2019 unrest
